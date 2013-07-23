UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1695.53 0.2% 3.440 USD/JPY 99.39 -0.25% -0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4841 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1333.8 -0.09% -1.240 US CRUDE 107.01 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 15545.55 0.01% 1.81 ASIA ADRS 142.49 0.43% 0.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near 5-year high, yen gains on Japan elections SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up, Indonesia weakens on consumer stocks STOCKS TO WATCH -- NOBLE GROUP LTD AND WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Noble said a plan to form a palm oil joint venture with Wilmar has stalled, as conditions for the planned sale of a stake to Wilmar have not been satisfied. -- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST - Ascott Residence Trust, which invests in service residences and rental housing properties, said its distribution per unit in the second quarter rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 2.45 Singapore cents but revenue fell 2 percent to S$77.4 million ($61.4 million). -- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD - SIA Engineering said its net profit in the three months ended June 30 fell 1.6 percent on the year to S$69 million. It said it expected the company's performance to remain stable in the near term while the operating environment continues to be challenging. -- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD - Raffles Medical Group said its second-quarter net profit rose 15.7 percent from a year earlier to S$14.5 million and its revenues rose 12.9 percent to a record high of S$86.8 million. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Tiger Airways said it had a loss of S$32.8 million for the three months ended June 30, worse than its loss of S$13.7 million a year earlier. -- PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP LTD - The last trading day for Pan Pacific Hotels shares will be Aug. 2. It controlling shareholder UOL Group Ltd is taking Pan Pacific private. -- CAPITALAND LTD - CapitaLand said it decided to keep Australand Property Group as a key investment after completing its strategic review. -- MOYA ASIA LTD - Water treatment company Moya Asia will be delisted from the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange from Wednesday. -- TEMASEK HOLDINGS PTE LTD - Singapore state investor Temasek said it has named Lim Boon Heng as its next chairman, giving the non-executive role to a former government minister as the firm's long-serving chairman retires next month. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei may hold steady; earnings, outlook in focus > Wall St edges higher despite McDonald's disappointment > US Treasury prices stable before new supply > Dollar drifts off in summer lull, tracks yields > Gold surges above $1,300 level, bears seek cover > US crude ends lower on profit-taking, Brent up slightly > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources