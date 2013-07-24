US STOCKS-Wall St ends up slightly; energy shares rebound
March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.
Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2353 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1692.39 -0.19% -3.140 USD/JPY 99.49 0.09% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5162 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1341.95 -0.41% -5.540 US CRUDE 107.44 0.20% 0.210 DOW JONES 15567.74 0.14% 22.19 ASIA ADRS 143.12 0.44% 0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on China economic signal SE ASIA STOCKS-Most bourses end up, Thailand outperforms STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD The bourse operater reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a record year for its derivatives business. SGX reported its best annual performance since 2008, although its numbers still came in just shy of expectations. Net profit was S$87.6 million ($69.2 million) in the April to June quarter, up from the S$61.1 million a year earlier. That missed the S$92 million average forecast of five analysts surveyed by Reuters. -- SPH REIT Trading begins in SPH REIT, which priced its S$504 million offering at the top of its indicative range of S$0.85-S$0.90. The REIT was sponsored by Singapore Press Holdings. -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD The shopping malls arm of CapitaLand Ltd reported a 5.9 percent rise in second-quarter profit after tax and minority interests to S$245.6 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei dips; Apple-related shares in focus > Dow gains; Apple up in extended-hours trade on results > Prices remain lower after average two-year auction > Dollar falls across the board in thin volume > Gold rises to 1-month high on options-related buying > Oil gains in volatile spread trading > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.
NEW YORK, March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end with slight gains on Thursday, a day ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. monthly jobs report.
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.