UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.33 -0.37% -6.320 USD/JPY 98.15 0.21% 0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6023 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1327.66 0.05% 0.670 US CRUDE 104.23 -0.31% -0.320 DOW JONES 15521.97 -0.24% -36.86 ASIA ADRS 138.36 -1.41% -1.97 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks down, dollar at 5-week low ahead of Fed SE ASIA STOCKS-Most at multi-week lows amid weak globals STOCKS TO WATCH -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - The Myanmar-focused investment firm said its net profit fell nearly 81 percent to S$420,000 ($331,600) in the quarter ended June 30 due to higher administrative and operating costs, although its revenues grew almost 12 percent year on year. -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD - Swiber Capital Pte Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of offshore oilfield service firm Swiber Holdings Ltd, has priced S$150 million in principal amount of a 6.50 percent fixed rate trust certificate due 2018, as part of Swiber's $500 million multicurrency Islamic bond programme. -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD, MEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY LTD - United Envirotech Ltd, a membrane-based water treatment solution provider, has entered an agreement to buy a 100 percent stake in Memstar Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Memstar Technology Ltd, as well as certain assets from Memstar, for a total of S$293.4 million. -- POSH SEMCO - Offshore marine services provider POSH Semco, controlled by Malaysia's richest man Robert Kuok, is seeking to list shares in Singapore in a deal worth S$300 million to S$500 million, sources told Reuters.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources