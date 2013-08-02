Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1706.87 1.25% 21.140 USD/JPY 99.4 -0.13% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7098 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1307 -0.06% -0.840 US CRUDE 107.72 -0.16% -0.170 DOW JONES 15628.02 0.83% 128.48 ASIA ADRS 141.48 2.01% 2.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS - Stocks, dollar up as central banks accommodative SE ASIA STOCKS - Up; Indonesia trims earlier gains on high inflation STOCKS TO WATCH -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LTD - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore's second-biggest bank, posted an 8 percent drop in quarterly profit, a below-forecast result after it was hit by lower contributions from its insurance unit. -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD - United Overseas Bank Ltd, the smallest of Singapore's three banks, reported a 9.9 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, beating expectations, boosted by strong fee and commission income. -- GIC PRIVATE LTD - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, the single biggest shareholder of UBS, said it believes the western banking industry is healing and it has the capacity to invest more in the financial sector. -- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD - After the collapse of the DBS deal, the best bet of Singapore sovereign investor Temasek Holdings to sell its stake in Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT is to find a Japanese or Chinese bank keen to expand in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. -- KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD - Keppel Corporation Ltd has secured an order for building a jackup drilling rig for $206 million from Parden Holding, a Uraguay-based company. The rig will be built to Keppel's proprietary KFELS B Class design and is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2015. -- CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD - China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd, the sole importer of jet fuel into China, said its net profit in the second quarter of the year fell 6.9 percent on the year to $13.4 million due to a lower contribution from the results of associates. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rise to 1-week high as Wall St gains, yen weakens > Dow, S&P 500 end at highs after data, stimulus in place > US bond prices tumble as data support Fed tapering view > Dollar rebounds on upbeat data, jobs in focus > Gold falls as ECB rate view, strong US data boost dlr > U.S. oil jumps 2.5 pct, Brent narrows on economic data > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: