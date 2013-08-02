Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LTD
- Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore's
second-biggest bank, posted an 8 percent drop in quarterly
profit, a below-forecast result after it was hit by lower
contributions from its insurance unit.
-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
- United Overseas Bank Ltd, the smallest of
Singapore's three banks, reported a 9.9 percent rise in its
second-quarter net profit, beating expectations, boosted by
strong fee and commission income.
-- GIC PRIVATE LTD
- Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, the single biggest
shareholder of UBS, said it believes the western banking
industry is healing and it has the capacity to invest more in
the financial sector.
-- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD
- After the collapse of the DBS deal, the best bet of
Singapore sovereign investor Temasek Holdings to sell
its stake in Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT is to find
a Japanese or Chinese bank keen to expand in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy.
-- KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD
- Keppel Corporation Ltd has secured an order for building a
jackup drilling rig for $206 million from Parden Holding, a
Uraguay-based company. The rig will be built to Keppel's
proprietary KFELS B Class design and is scheduled for delivery
in the fourth quarter of 2015.
-- CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD
- China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd,
the sole importer of jet fuel into China, said its net profit in
the second quarter of the year fell 6.9 percent on the year to
$13.4 million due to a lower contribution from the results of
associates.
