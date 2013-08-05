Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2313 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1707.14 -0.15% -2.530 USD/JPY 98.26 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.64 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1302.51 -0.06% -0.830 US CRUDE 106.52 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 15612.13 -0.30% -46.23 ASIA ADRS 142.26 -0.58% -0.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS- U.S. stocks pull back from highs, dollar down vs yen SE ASIA STOCKS- Weak in thin market, Thai stocks edge up STOCKS TO WATCH CITY DEVELOPMENTS City Developments Ltd said on Tuesday its net profit rose 48 percent from a year earlier as gains from asset sales offset lower contributions from hotels SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD Singapore Exchange said its total securities turnover was S$27.5 billion ($22 billion) in July, up 2 percent year-on-year. However securities daily average value fell 3 percent to S$1.2 billion from a year earlier. In derivatives, total futures and options volume increased 52 percent year-on-year to 8.8 million contracts. ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST Ascott Residence Trust said in an investor presentation it will continue to actively look for accretive acquisitions in key gateway cities in Asia as well as London, Paris and key cities in Germany. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei sags on weaker US jobs report; volume drops > Dow, S&P slip from record highs on year's lowest volume > US Bonds fall on strong service data, upcoming supply > Sterling shines as shaky Aussie awaits RBA decision > Gold drops on strong U.S. and UK economic data > Oil touch lower; upbeat US data offsets supply recovery > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: