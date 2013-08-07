Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2337 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1697.37 -0.57% -9.770 USD/JPY 97.3 -0.45% -0.440 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6421 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1282.09 0.06% 0.800 US CRUDE 105.64 0.32% 0.340 DOW JONES 15518.74 -0.60% -93.39 ASIA ADRS 141.48 -0.55% -0.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks fall, dollar weakens vs yen SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks recover from early losses STOCKS TO WATCH -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL The palm oil company's net profit jumped 86.5 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, helped by its palm and laurics as well as consumer products segments. The firm reported a net profit of $218.5 million for the three months ended in June, up from $117.1 million a year earlier. That was below the average net profit forecast of $254.1 million in a Reuters poll of five analysts. -- GENTING SINGAPORE The casino operator reported a 5 percent rise in second-quarter core earnings, but the numbers were below market expectations and the company said its casino business was affected by a lower win percentage in the premium players' business. -- STARHUB Singapore's second biggest telecom operator reported a 16 percent rise in net profit after tax to S$101 million ($79.7 million). It maintained its outlook for group operating revenue to grow in the low single-digit range for the full year. -- HYFLUX The water treatment company's net profit edged up 1.1 percent to S$17.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, while revenue fell 25 percent. -- EZION HOLDINGS The oil services company's second-quarter profit after tax jumped nearly 29 percent to $36.2 million. -- SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT Soilbuild Business Space REIT is set to price its S$457 million stock market listing at the lower end of its indicative price range, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported. Sponsored by property developer Soilbuild Group Holdings Ltd , the REIT is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at S$0.78, from the S$0.78-S$0.80 range it had flagged previously, IFR said. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls in early trade > Wall Street ends down on uncertainty about Fed's move > U.S. bond prices little changed > Dollar falls to six-week low vs yen, euro rises > Gold sheds 1.5 pct, hits near 3-week low > Oil falls on hopes for Iran talks > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: