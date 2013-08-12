UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2332 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1689.47 -0.12% -1.950 USD/JPY 97.22 0.34% 0.330 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6215 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1334.01 -0.13% -1.780 US CRUDE 106.27 0.15% 0.160 DOW JONES 15419.68 -0.04% -5.83 ASIA ADRS 141.79 0.32% 0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, gold rise as economy suggests Fed move SE ASIA STOCKS-End mixed; Indonesia at 2-week lows STOCKS TO WATCH -- BUMITAMA AGRI LTD - Palm oil firm Bumitama Agri Ltd said its net profit for the quarter ended June 30 dropped 19.2 percent to 154.7 billion rupiah ($15.0 million), as higher cost of sales and operating expenses more than offset an 18.8 percent rise in revenue. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Tigerair's Singapore operations recorded a 20.6 percent year-on-year growth in the number of passengers carried in July. Traffic and capacity also both rose more than 20 percent. -- DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD - Del Monte Pacific Ltd, which grows and sells pineapples, said its second-quarter net profit rose 2 percent on the year, as higher revenue was offset by one-off expenses from a dual listing in the Philippines and a foreign currency loss. -- KREUZ HOLDINGS LTD - Oilfield service firm Kreuz Holdings Ltd said its net profit in the quarter ended June 30 rose 9.6 percent on the year to $14.6 million.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources