Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1655.83 -0.33% -5.490 USD/JPY 97.73 0.22% 0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8472 -- 0.022 SPOT GOLD 1377.21 0.10% 1.310 US CRUDE 107.39 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 15081.47 -0.20% -30.72 ASIA ADRS 141.36 0.14% 0.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields reach 2-year high; shares fall SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia tumbles amid Fed stimulus concerns STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD, GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LTD, PROPERTY STOCKS - The Singapore government unveiled a master plan on Sunday to double capacity at Southeast Asia's busiest airport, build a new waterfront city, move its massive port and relocate a military airbase to free up land for development. -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD - Singapore's CapitaMalls asia said it had entered into a memorandum of understanding with Changi Airport Group to work on the proposed redevelopment of the car park site fronting Terminal 1 at Singapore Changi Airport. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to open lower but downside may be limited > Wall St slips, Dow posts biggest weekly loss of 2013 > US bond market on track for worst week in 2 months > Dollar rallies, reversing course, but doubts remain > Gold posts 5 pct weekly gain on economic uncertainty > Oil ends up for 6th straight session, Egypt supports > Key political risks to watch in Singapore