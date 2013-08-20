Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2338 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1646.06 -0.59% -9.770
USD/JPY 97.61 0.06% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8823 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1364.84 -0.05% -0.640
US CRUDE 107.03 -0.07% -0.070
DOW JONES 15010.74 -0.47% -70.73
ASIA ADRS 140.20 -0.82% -1.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. bond yields hit 2-year high; emerging
currencies slide
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Thailand dive amid economic data
jitters
STOCKS TO WATCH
KRISENERGY LTD
The upstream oil and gas company said that it and partner
Mubadala Petroleum have agreed on the final investment decision
for the Nong Yao oil development in the G11/48 contract area in
the Gulf of Thailand. First oil is anticipated in the first half
of 2015.
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
The exchange is proposing to reduce the standard size of
securities listed on SGX from 1,000 to 100 units, with a view to
reducing it further to 1 unit in the longer term. It said the
reduction of the board lot size to 100 units as a first step
will allow SGX to assess the market impact.
INDONESIA ENERGY TENDERS
Indonesia's energy regulator has suspended all oil,
condensate and natural gas sell tenders as it reviews internal
procedures after its chairman was caught taking an alleged bribe
from an oil trader last week, an agency official said.
The suspension is the first evidence that the graft scandal
engulfing SKKMigas is starting to impact day to day operations
for Indonesia's huge oil and gas industry.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to fall after Wall St extends losses
> Wall St falls for fourth straight session as Fed eyed
> Yields reach two-year highs as tapering seen near
> Euro rises on Bundesbank report; Fed minutes in focus
> Gold falls on worries over Fed stimulus curb
> Brent oil hit by profit-taking but supported by Egypt
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: