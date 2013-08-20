Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2338 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1646.06 -0.59% -9.770 USD/JPY 97.61 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8823 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1364.84 -0.05% -0.640 US CRUDE 107.03 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 15010.74 -0.47% -70.73 ASIA ADRS 140.20 -0.82% -1.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. bond yields hit 2-year high; emerging currencies slide SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Thailand dive amid economic data jitters STOCKS TO WATCH KRISENERGY LTD The upstream oil and gas company said that it and partner Mubadala Petroleum have agreed on the final investment decision for the Nong Yao oil development in the G11/48 contract area in the Gulf of Thailand. First oil is anticipated in the first half of 2015. SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD The exchange is proposing to reduce the standard size of securities listed on SGX from 1,000 to 100 units, with a view to reducing it further to 1 unit in the longer term. It said the reduction of the board lot size to 100 units as a first step will allow SGX to assess the market impact. INDONESIA ENERGY TENDERS Indonesia's energy regulator has suspended all oil, condensate and natural gas sell tenders as it reviews internal procedures after its chairman was caught taking an alleged bribe from an oil trader last week, an agency official said. The suspension is the first evidence that the graft scandal engulfing SKKMigas is starting to impact day to day operations for Indonesia's huge oil and gas industry. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall after Wall St extends losses > Wall St falls for fourth straight session as Fed eyed > Yields reach two-year highs as tapering seen near > Euro rises on Bundesbank report; Fed minutes in focus > Gold falls on worries over Fed stimulus curb > Brent oil hit by profit-taking but supported by Egypt > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: