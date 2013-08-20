Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2323 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1652.35 0.38% 6.290 USD/JPY 97.36 0.1% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8179 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1368.04 -0.19% -2.630 US CRUDE 105.03 -0.08% -0.080 DOW JONES 15002.99 -0.05% -7.75 ASIA ADRS 139.52 -0.48% -0.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. bond yields retreat from 2-year peaks; Wall Street recovers SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia near year-low; Thai stocks drop 2 pct STOCKS TO WATCH -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco and Singapore's Sembcorp Marine to conduct a feasibility study for a maritime yard project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD - Oilfield service firm Ezion Holdings has issued S$60 million of notes due 2018 with an annual interest rate of 4.60 percent, under its S$500 million multicurrency debt programme. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, the company said. -- KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD - Keppel FELS Ltd, a subsidiary of Keppel Corp Ltd, has won a contract worth $280 million from Floatel International Ltd to build its fifth accommodation semisubmersible for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2015. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei tumbles to 7-week low on Fed, emerging mkt fears > Wall St bounces to end four-day skid; retailers gain > US bond yields fall, emerging markets roiled > Dollar slides against euro and yen ahead of Fed > Gold turns higher as dollar down ahead of Fed minutes > U.S. oil drops on pipeline outage, contract expiration > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: