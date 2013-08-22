Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
STOCKS TO WATCH
FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
Soft drinks and property firm Fraser and Neave said it has
received proposals from investment banks in relation to a
hospitality real estate investment trust.
F&N, which is controlled by companies linked to Thai
billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said its considerations
are at a preliminary stage and no decision has been made as to
whether such a transaction will proceed or on the assets to be
included.
VARD HOLDINGS LTD
Vard Holdings said it has secured a contract for one
offshore subsea construction vessel(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)