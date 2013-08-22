Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2306 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1642.8 -0.58% -9.550 USD/JPY 97.75 0.09% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8917 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1358.4 -0.54% -7.340 US CRUDE 103.58 -0.26% -0.270 DOW JONES 14897.55 -0.70% -105.44 ASIA ADRS 137.08 -1.75% -2.44 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia braces for big falls after Fed minutes SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia bounces back amid policy hopes; Malaysia flat STOCKS TO WATCH FRASER AND NEAVE LTD Soft drinks and property firm Fraser and Neave said it has received proposals from investment banks in relation to a hospitality real estate investment trust. F&N, which is controlled by companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said its considerations are at a preliminary stage and no decision has been made as to whether such a transaction will proceed or on the assets to be included. VARD HOLDINGS LTD Vard Holdings said it has secured a contract for one offshore subsea construction vessel(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)