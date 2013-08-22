Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2322 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1656.96 0.86% 14.160
USD/JPY 98.69 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8918 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1377.14 0.14% 1.900
US CRUDE 105.14 0.10% 0.110
DOW JONES 14963.74 0.44% 66.19
ASIA ADRS 138.78 1.24% 1.70
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain, bonds fall as signs point to
world growth
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine in worst loss since June; others
off lows
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD
- Global Logistic Properties Ltd, a provider of logistics
facilities, said it has pre-leased 24,000 square metres to a
leading global consumer goods company in the eastern Chinese
city of Nanjing.
-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
- Singapore Telecommunications said it has agreed to sell
its 30 percent stake in OpenNet Pte Ltd to CityNet
Infrastructure Management Pte. Ltd. for S$37.8 million.
-- SINGAPORE AIRPORT
- Singapore's ambitious project to double its air passenger
handling capacity by the mid-2020s is set to extend its lead
over neighbours like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Jakarta, whose
airports are struggling with congestion and construction delays.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls on Fed; China PMI helps limit losses
> Wall St climbs after extended Nasdaq outage
> US bond yield at two-year highs
> Dollar gains on Fed tapering view, higher yields
> Gold up after Chinese PMI data, downside risk seen
> Oil edges up on strong China, Euro zone data
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
