STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, THAI BEVERAGE PCL - Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi took the first step to help combine Fraser and Neave with his own business empire, as he puts his stamp on the 130-year old company that he acquired for $11 billion earlier this year. F&N said on Tuesday it will list shares in its property arm, Frasers Centrepoint Ltd (FCL), on the Singapore Exchange this year. F&N will keep the food and beverage as well as the publishing and printing businesses. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore-listed commodities firm Olam said the International Finance Corp, a member of the World Bank Group, had approved a $120 million loan to finance the company's upgrades and expansion of five food processing facilities in Nigeria and India. -- CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORP LTD - China Aviation Oil (Singapore) has leased its first fuel oil storage space in Singapore as it expands beyond its core jet fuel trading business. The company said it will lease storage facilities at Jurong Island from Horizon Singapore Terminals for three years from Sept. 1. -- IHH HEALTHCARE BHD - Healthcare services provider IHH Healthcare reported a 61 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to 156.8 million ringgit ($47.1 million) as its earnings last year were boosted by the sale of medical suites.