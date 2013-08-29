Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2320 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1638.17 0.2% 3.210 USD/JPY 98.36 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7617 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1405.55 -0.15% -2.090 US CRUDE 107.09 -1.57% -1.710 DOW JONES 14840.95 0.11% 16.44 ASIA ADRS 137.93 0.11% 0.15 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS- Oil dips as Syria action uncertain; dollar rises on data SE ASIA STOCKS- Indonesia gains after rate hikes, Philippines on Q2 GDP STOCKS TO WATCH - CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP LTD China Minzhong Food Corp, whose shares lost half of their value on Aug. 26 after a short-seller report, posted a record net profit of 755.1 million yuan ($124 million) for the financial year ended June 30, up 11.1 percent from a year earlier. The company is yet to provide a detailed response to the allegations made by Glaucus Research, but said early on Thursday that the accounting issues raised by the short seller this week are not new and are based on a misunderstanding of its business model. Its share trading remains suspended. - OLAM INTERNATIONAL Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd reported a 48 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, citing higher tax charges and challenging market conditions. - FRASER AND NEAVE LTD Singapore property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd said on Thursday its joint venture partner, which is run by the Myanmar military, plans to start arbitration proceedings over the company's stake in Myanmar Brewery Ltd. - SYRIA DEVELOPMENT The British parliament on Thursday rejected a motion supporting military action in Syria, reflecting deep divisions about using force to punish President Bashar al-Assad for what Western governments believe was his use of chemical weapons against civilians. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei snaps 3-day losing streak on Syria development > Wall St rises on economy, but Syria concerns limit gains > Prices gain as investors eye month-end, long weekend > Dollar hits 3-week high,U.S. data spurs Fed taper talk > Gold falls after 5-day rise as Syria attack fears ease > Oil slides as Syria action timeline pushed back > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: