UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2354 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1632.97 -0.32% -5.200 USD/JPY 99.58 0.25% 0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8354 -- 0.046 SPOT GOLD 1392.24 -0.15% -2.050 US CRUDE 106.72 -0.86% -0.930 DOW JONES 14810.31 -0.21% -30.64 ASIA ADRS 136.57 -0.99% -1.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets set to benefit from global data; yen eases SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Indonesia retreats, Thailand rebounds STOCKS TO WATCH -- CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP LTD - Indonesia's Indofood, one of the world's biggest instant noodle makers, has launched a takeover offer for China Minzhong that values the food producer at S$734 million ($575 million), just days after an attack by a short-seller eroded almost half of the Chinese firm's market value. -- VARD HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore-listed Vard Holdings said it has secured a contract for the design and construction of one platform supply vessel for Carlotta Offshore Ltd. The value of the contract was not disclosed. -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD - Singapore-listed water treatment firm United Envirotech said it has issued S$50 million fixed rate notes due in 2016 carrying 7.25 percent. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up on Olympics-related, consumer loan firms > Futures higher as concerns over Syria ease > Prices little changed on weak data, Syria risk > Yen on backfoot as PMI cheers, Aussie eyes RBA > Gold down as Syria concerns ease; silver up on China > Oil up, reversing early rout on easing Syria risk > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources