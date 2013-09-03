Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2354 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1632.97 -0.32% -5.200 USD/JPY 99.58 0.25% 0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8354 -- 0.046 SPOT GOLD 1392.24 -0.15% -2.050 US CRUDE 106.72 -0.86% -0.930 DOW JONES 14810.31 -0.21% -30.64 ASIA ADRS 136.57 -0.99% -1.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets set to benefit from global data; yen eases SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Indonesia retreats, Thailand rebounds STOCKS TO WATCH -- CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP LTD - Indonesia's Indofood, one of the world's biggest instant noodle makers, has launched a takeover offer for China Minzhong that values the food producer at S$734 million ($575 million), just days after an attack by a short-seller eroded almost half of the Chinese firm's market value. -- VARD HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore-listed Vard Holdings said it has secured a contract for the design and construction of one platform supply vessel for Carlotta Offshore Ltd. The value of the contract was not disclosed. -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD - Singapore-listed water treatment firm United Envirotech said it has issued S$50 million fixed rate notes due in 2016 carrying 7.25 percent. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up on Olympics-related, consumer loan firms > Futures higher as concerns over Syria ease > Prices little changed on weak data, Syria risk > Yen on backfoot as PMI cheers, Aussie eyes RBA > Gold down as Syria concerns ease; silver up on China > Oil up, reversing early rout on easing Syria risk > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: