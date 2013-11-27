SINGAPORE Nov 27 CapitaMall Trust fell to its lowest in 10 weeks after broker Maybank Kim Eng cut its rating on the real estate investment trust (REIT), while Singapore shares eased for a second straight session on Wednesday.

CapitaMall Trust dropped as much as 1.5 percent to S$1.93, on course for their biggest daily decline since early September, after Maybank Kim Eng downgraded its rating on the REIT's units to "hold", with a target price of S$2.10, citing valuation.

Growth prospects for DPU (distribution per unit)are lacklustre as most of the trust's eligible portfolio malls have already undergone asset enhancement, Maybank said in a note.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was 0.2 percent lower at 3,168.49 by 0504 GMT, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was nearly flat.

Shares in commodities firm Noble Group Ltd fell more than 1 percent, retreating from a five-month high hit in the previous session.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd rose as much as 1.6 percent to a one-week high at S$3.75, its biggest daily gain in one month.