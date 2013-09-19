Sept 18 Singapore shares surged as much as 2.1
percent on Thursday to the highest in nearly seven weeks after
the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to continue with its monetary
stimulus programme.
The Straits Times Index hit an intra-day high of
3,260.14 points, the highest since Aug. 2. MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 2.2
percent higher.
The gains in the Singapore index were broad-based, led by
Jardine Cycle and Carriage with a nearly 9 percent
increase. Property developer CapitaLand Ltd was up
more than 3 percent, while Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
rose 1.9 percent.
"The Fed delivered a positive surprise by keeping the status
quo on its QE (quantitative easing) programme amid broad-based
moderate economic improvement, in contrast to market
expectations of a tapering announcement," CIMB Research said.
However, CIMB said the move will lead to prolonged market
uncertainty as investors recalibrate their expectations towards
a tapering announcement during the next two Federal Open Market
Committee meetings in late October and in December.
It added that the upcoming budget and debt ceiling battles
will also fuel uncertainty.