Sept 18 Singapore shares surged as much as 2.1 percent on Thursday to the highest in nearly seven weeks after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to continue with its monetary stimulus programme.

The Straits Times Index hit an intra-day high of 3,260.14 points, the highest since Aug. 2. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 2.2 percent higher.

The gains in the Singapore index were broad-based, led by Jardine Cycle and Carriage with a nearly 9 percent increase. Property developer CapitaLand Ltd was up more than 3 percent, while Singapore Telecommunications Ltd rose 1.9 percent.

"The Fed delivered a positive surprise by keeping the status quo on its QE (quantitative easing) programme amid broad-based moderate economic improvement, in contrast to market expectations of a tapering announcement," CIMB Research said.

However, CIMB said the move will lead to prolonged market uncertainty as investors recalibrate their expectations towards a tapering announcement during the next two Federal Open Market Committee meetings in late October and in December.

It added that the upcoming budget and debt ceiling battles will also fuel uncertainty.