Banks outperform weaker European shares on rate hike talk
* Tullow oil plunges on rights issue news (Adds details, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, April 21 The Singapore index was little changed on Monday, reflecting sentiment in the broader Asian region as several markets remained closed for the Easter holiday and in the absence of any catalyst for investors.
The benchmark Straits Times Index ticked up 0.15 percent at 3,258.57, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 percent.
Top performers on the index included Noble Group Ltd and Genting Singapore PLC which rose 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent respectively, while shares of Global Logistics Properties Ltd led losses, edging down as much as 2.2 percent.
Among outstanding gainers, shares of Hotel Properties Ltd continued to climb after touching a 6-year high last Thursday, following a buy-out offer from a consortium that includes Singapore tycoon Ong Beng Seng and Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd
Shares of the company rose 2.93 percent to S$3.86, with the number of shares changing hands more than 2.5 times its 30-day trading average. (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Tullow oil plunges on rights issue news (Adds details, updates prices)
By Susan Mathew March 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve did not signal a faster pace of monetary tightening. The U.S. central bank delivered an interest rate increase on Wednesday as anticipated, but it did not alter its earlier forecast for a total of three rate increases this year. That disappointed some investors who had hoped for hints of a possible fourth hike in 2017 and for mor
LONDON, March 17 British shares were flat on Friday against weaker European markets, holding close to Thursday's record high and set to post a weekly gain.