SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1437.92 0.4% 5.800 USD/JPY 78.2 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6575 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1734.29 -0.09% -1.600 US CRUDE 96.26 -0.17% -0.160 DOW JONES 13306.64 0.11% 14.64 ASIA ADRS 118.77 1.57% 1.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US dollar falls, gold rallies as jobs data spurs Fed hope SE ASIA STOCKS-Up after ECB; Indonesia posts biggest weekly gain in 2 months STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd's aerospace arm may cut 300 jobs in Denmark, Norway and Sweden in a cost-cutting exercise amid weakness in Europe. -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore offshore services firm Ezra Holdings said on Friday its S$200 million ($161.8 million) fixed-rate notes due 2015 at 5 percent per annum were over-subscribed. The net proceeds will be used mainly to refinance the group's short-term borrowings, Ezra said. -- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST - Singapore's Mapletree Industrial Trust said on Friday it had issued S$45 million in 10-year fixed rate notes at 3.65 percent. This is the second issue under the company's S$1 billion multicurrency medium-term note programme, it said. ($1 = 1.2362 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)