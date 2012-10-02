UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1444.49 0.27% 3.820 USD/JPY 78.04 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6284 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1779.39 0.32% 5.600 US CRUDE 92.58 0.11% 0.100 DOW JONES 13515.11 0.58% 77.98 ASIA ADRS 120.39 0.04% 0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD, TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore Airlines' budget unit, Scoot, and Tiger Airways have signed a partnership agreement and will offer some joint itineraries. -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD - Biosensors said on Monday it had extended its licensing agreements with Japanese medical device manufacturer Terumo Corp. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources said on Monday it had received approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange for its planned issue of $400 million convertible bonds due 2017 at 2.50 percent.
