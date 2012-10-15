SINGAPORE, Oct 15 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.59 -0.3% -4.250 USD/JPY 78.41 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6526 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1742.79 -0.62% -10.960 US CRUDE 91.05 -0.88% -0.810 DOW JONES 13328.85 0.02% 2.46 ASIA ADRS 118.17 -0.35% -0.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on corporate earnings worry SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge up in bearish week; commodities rebound STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD - Media and property firm Singapore Press Holdings reported a 5.9 percent fall for its financial year ended August 2012 to S$365.5 million ($299.3 million) from a year earlier, partly dragged by lower investment and print income. -- SYNNEAR FOOD HOLDINGS LTD - Synnear Food said on Monday its management had offered S$0.186 per share in cash to delist the Chinese food producer from the Singapore Exchange. The offer price represents a 6.9 percent premium to Synnear's last traded price of S$0.174. -- COURTS ASIA LTD - Shares of electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia will begin trading on the Singapore Exchange at 0900 (0100 GMT). The company, which operates stores in Singapore and Malaysia, launched an initial public offering in Singapore to raise S$137 million mainly to fund its expansion in Indonesia. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen firmer as investors go bargain hunting > Wall Street posts worst week since June, banks weigh > Bond prices rise on muted inflation; Spain eyed > Commodity currencies firmer, more China data on tap > Gold falls, US data feeds worry Fed may curb stimulus > Brent falls $1/bbl, spread to US crude narrows > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2211 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)