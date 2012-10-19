UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1457.34 -0.24% -3.570 USD/JPY 79.32 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8238 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1742.09 0.06% 1.000 US CRUDE 92.18 0.09% 0.080 DOW JONES 13548.94 -0.06% -8.06 ASIA ADRS 122.24 0.50% 0.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on Wall Street drop, Spain yields fall SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Indonesia, Malaysia at record close STOCKS TO WATCH -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore palm oil giant Wilmar and U.S. agricultural company Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) said on Thursday they completed regulatory approvals for a partnership in the global fertilizer and European vegetable oil sectors. Separately, ADM has acquired a stake in Australian bulk grain handler GrainCorp and is seeking to open talks on a takeover that could be worth more than $2 billion. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig builder, reported third-quarter net profit of S$346 million ($284.5 million), 15 percent lower than the S$406.1 million it made a year earlier, mainly due to lower-margin projects. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange, Asia's second-largest bourse operator by market capitalisation, reported a 15 percent drop in quarterly net profit as stock market volumes fell due to global economic uncertainties. -- RELIGARE HEALTH TRUST - Units of Religare Health Trust, which will own hospital-related assets managed by Indian hospital group Fortis , will begin trading on the Singapore Exchange at 1400 (0600 GMT). -- GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD - Shares of Indonesian coal miner Geo Energy will start trading on the Singapore Exchange at 0900 (0100 GMT). Geo Energy sold 289.3 million shares at S$0.325 each and its initial public offering was around 2.9 times subscribed, the company said. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops, Google results lead to profit-taking > Weak Google results hit tech stocks, drag Wall St down > Bond prices erase early gains, yields rise for 4th day US/] > Yen hits multi-month lows, BOJ seen easing > Gold drops on weak equities, Europe uncertainty > Oil slips but pares loss on shut Canada-US pipeline > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources