SINGAPORE Nov 9 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar International beat forecasts with a 26 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by its sugar business and a rebound at its oilseeds and grains unit after two quarters of losses.

-- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP

- Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore's second-largest lender, posted an almost fourfold jump in third-quarter net profit on Friday, boosted by a one-time gain from the sale of stakes in Fraser and Neave and its breweries unit.

-- NOBLE GROUP LTD

- Singapore-listed commodities trader Noble Group swung to a third-quarter net profit of $75 million from a net loss of $17.5 million a year earlier, helped by its energy business.

-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD

- The Thai group pursuing Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd extended the closing date for its takeover bid to Nov. 22, giving it more time to decide whether it should raise its offer price.

The Thais may face a rival bid for F&N from Overseas Union Enterprise, a hotel and property firm controlled by Indonesia's Lippo Group, which said on Wednesday that it will decide by Nov. 15 whether or not it will make a counterbid.

