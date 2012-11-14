SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0041 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1374.53 -0.4% -5.500 USD/JPY 79.47 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5995 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1727.35 0.14% 2.460 US CRUDE 85.26 -0.14% -0.120 DOW JONES 12756.18 -0.46% -58.90 ASIA ADRS 117.60 -1.11% -1.32 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro steady but US, Greek fears linger SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai shares at 2-week low on global concerns STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd reported a 1.6 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, dragged down by higher costs and weaker regional currencies, and flagged a drop in group revenue this fiscal year due to its Australian unit Optus. -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Noble Group's third biggest shareholder, Harry Banga, is offering up to $200 million worth of shares in the commodities trader, a source with knowledge of the plans said on Monday. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES - Singapore's Global Logistic Properties, which owns logistics facilities in Japan and China, requested a halt in the trading of its shares. It said it will release "announcements relating to pending transactions." GLP said earlier this month it plans to raise $1.3 billion by setting up a real estate investment trust in Japan. -- GENTING SINGAPORE PCL - Genting Singapore, which owns one of Singapore's two multi-billion-dollar casino complexes, said on Monday its third-quarter core earnings fell 19 percent, hurt by a lower win rate in its premium player business, but was in line with analyst expectations. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up but US, Europe worries may cap gains > Microsoft leads Wall St lower, but retailers gain > Bonds rise on concern about US, Europe economies > Euro slips vs yen, dollar on Greece, Spain concerns > Palladium, platinum rally after report, gold flat > Brent crude falls on demand concerns, fragile economy > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: