SINGAPORE, March 11 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1551.18 0.45% 6.920
USD/JPY 96.05 0.03% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0488 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1576.71 -0.07% -1.030
US CRUDE 91.65 -0.33% -0.300
DOW JONES 14397.07 0.47% 67.58
ASIA ADRS 137.57 0.36% 0.49
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar near highs vs yen on jobs, Asian
shares softer
SE ASIA STOCKS-Stronger; Philippines, Indonesia at new peak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- TEMASEK HOLDINGS
- Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings will buy a stake
of about 5 percent in Germany's Evonik Industries,
two sources close to one of the chemical company's owners told
Reuters.
-- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD
- Keppel T&T said the Securus Fund, a Shariah-compliant data
centre fund which it co-sponsors with AEP Capital, has acquired
a 50 percent stake in a data centre in Ireland.
-- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore media and property firm SPH said it is looking
into establishing a real estate investment trust to be listed on
the mainboard of Singapore Exchange.
-- OTTO MARINE LTD
- Offshore marine firm Otto Marine said its subsidiary PT
Batamec Shipyard Indonesia has won a contract worth $27.8
million to build two vessels.
-- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
- Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial assets, raised about
S$406.4 million ($325.5 million) after the close of a private
placement of 160 million new units at S$2.54 each to fund the
acquisition of two properties. The REIT's units closed at S$2.65
on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei hits fresh 4-1/2 year high on strong US jobs data
> Wall St climbs on jobs, S&P up for 9th week out of 10
> Prices fall, yields jump on February job growth
> Dollar rallies, cheered by US jobs data
> Gold flat after U.S. data, palladium up on demand hope
> Brent crude slips, high-priced RINs boost U.S. gasoline
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
