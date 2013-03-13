SINGAPORE, March 13 (Singapore) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1552.48 -0.24% -3.740 USD/JPY 95.9 -0.17% -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0296 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1592.81 0.05% 0.720 US CRUDE 92.71 0.18% 0.170 DOW JONES 14450.06 0.02% 2.77 ASIA ADRS 137.48 -1.13% -1.57 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped, sterling remains vulnerable SE ASIA STOCKS-Most flat to weaker; Thai SET index off 19-year peak STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - A $1.2 billion deal has fallen through for Keppel Corp to build offshore drilling rigs for Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz, the Singapore company said on Tuesday. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Commodities firm Olam International said it sold Taraori Rice Mills Private Ltd, the holding company for its rice milling assets in India, to Spanish rice and pasta manufacturer Ebro Foods for $14.5 million. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE - Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Korea Exchange will collaborate in the development of over-the-counter financial derivatives clearing capabilities. Separately, SGX will also cooperate with the Philippine Stock Exchange in the development of Philippines-linked derivatives products. -- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD WBL CORP LTD - United Engineers will be making a mandatory offer for WBL Corp at S$4.15 per share, higher than the previous offer of S$4 per share. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei down; exporters sold on pause in yen's weakness > S&P 500 dips after 7-day rally; Dow hits record high > Prices gain as higher yields lure buyers > Yen bears take break, GBP sees little reprieve > Gold rises on euro zone jitters, ETF flow eyed > Brent slips, U.S. crude pushes higher in choppy trade > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: