SINGAPORE, March 15 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1563.23 0.56% 8.710 USD/JPY 96.1 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0384 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1589.64 -0.01% -0.160 US CRUDE 93.24 0.23% 0.210 DOW JONES 14539.14 0.58% 83.86 ASIA ADRS 137.67 0.29% 0.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD - Shopping mall owner and developer CapitaMalls Asia said it would provide shareholders with the option of receiving ordinary shares, partially and entirely in lieu of the cash dividend through a dividend reinvestment scheme. -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore services firm Ezra's subsea arm, EMAS AMC, said it has won two contracts for subsea projects, including one worth $165 million for oil development in the Norwegian North Sea.