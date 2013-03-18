SINGAPORE, March 18 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0044 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1560.7 -0.16% -2.530 USD/JPY 94.86 -0.42% -0.400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9182 -- -0.073 SPOT GOLD 1602.8 0.69% 10.960 US CRUDE 92.46 -1.06% -0.990 DOW JONES 14514.11 -0.17% -25.03 ASIA ADRS 137.28 -0.28% -0.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen firms, Asia shares fall on jitters from Cyprus deal SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Thai index hits 19-year high STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - SingTel said it will conduct a strategic review of its Optus Satellite business in Australia to optimise value for shareholders. In a separate announcement, SingTel Pakistan Investments Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SingTel, has completed the sale of its entire 30 percent stake in Warid Telecom Pte Ltd to Warid Telecom Pakistan LLC. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second largest builder of offshore oil rigs, said on Monday its subsidiary PPL Shipyard has secured orders for two jack-up rigs worth $417 million. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines filled 69.2 percent of the available space on its planes in February, higher than the 66.6 percent a year earlier. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall on Cyprus concerns, bounce in yen > Dow retreats from 10-day rally; JPMorgan weighs > Prices rise as consumer sentiment takes a hit > Euro skids, yen jumps as Cyprus deal alarms > Gold hits 2-1/2-week high on Cyprus bailout plan > Oil futures drop by more than $1 on strong dollar > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: