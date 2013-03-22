SINGAPORE, March 22 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1545.8 -0.83% -12.910 USD/JPY 94.91 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9112 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1614.74 0.04% 0.650 US CRUDE 92.55 0.11% 0.100 DOW JONES 14421.49 -0.62% -90.24 ASIA ADRS 135.44 -0.89% -1.21 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro on defensive on growth, Cyprus worries SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Philippines, Singapore recover STOCKS TO WATCH -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Sembmarine SLP Ltd, a subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine, has secured an exclusive license from Seahorse Platform Partners Ltd to use its patented technology in the design and construction of minimum facilities platforms. -- JES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - JES International, a Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder, said it will construct up to four offshore accommodation vessels, worth a total of $588 million. It expects to sign the formal agreements before May. -- MERCATOR LINES (SINGAPORE) - Mercator Lines (Singapore), a Singapore-listed Indian shipping company, completed early settlement of three long-term chartered in vessels, prepayment of debt and sale of Sri Prem Putli, which raised net proceeds of $44.4 million. -- SAIZEN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Saizen REIT said it acquired a residential property for 754 million yen ($7.93 million). -- OTTO MARINE LTD - Offshore marine firm Otto Marine said its subsidiary PT Batamec Shipyard Indonesia won contracts to make, assemble and deliver four pre-erected columns and pontoon blocks worth a total of S$6.3 million ($5 million). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls on renewed Cyprus concerns, yen rise > Wall St slides as Oracle drops, Cyprus worries escalate > Prices gain as Cyprus scrambles for help > Yen squeezed higher, euro remains in doldrums > Gold hits nearly 1-month high on fears over Cyprus > Oil falls on demand worries as Cyprus struggles > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: