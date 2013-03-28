SINGAPORE, March 28 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0032 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1562.85 -0.06% -0.920 USD/JPY 94.39 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8488 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1604.81 0.00% 0.020 US CRUDE 96.68 0.10% 0.100 DOW JONES 14526.16 -0.23% -33.49 ASIA ADRS 136.30 0.30% 0.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on Italy, Cyprus worries SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines outperforms after Fitch upgrade; Indonesia hits record STOCKS TO WATCH -- PETRA FOODS LTD - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut plans to issue $300 million in new equity and $600 million in bonds to refinance a bridge loan used to fund its planned purchase of Singapore's Petra Foods cocoa business. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Keppel FELS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd, has secured contracts from Mexican drilling company Grupo R to build four jackup rigs worth $820 million. -- NAM CHEONG LTD - Nam Cheong International Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nam Cheong, has won contracts worth $72.1 million for two anchor handling towing supply vessels and four emergency response and rescue vessels. -- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST - Mapletree Industrial Trust said it signed an agreement to build Equinix's third data center in Singapore. -- TOSEI CORPORATION - Tosei Corporation, a Japanese company with diversified real estate businesses, has been secondarily listed on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange. It is the first Japanese company to seek a secondary listing on the SGX in more than a decade. -- FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Singapore's First Real Estate Investment Trust agreed to buy two hospitals in Indonesia for a total of S$190.4 million ($153 million). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges down, weakness in euro to weigh > Wall St ends flat on late buying, Cyprus woes linger > Yields lowest in three weeks on euro zone safety bid > DoWorries about Italy & Cyprus take toll on euro > Gold edges up on euro zone fears, Fed stimulus hopes > Oil higher but rising crude inventories limit gains > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: