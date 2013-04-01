SINGAPORE, April 1 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1569.19 0.41% 6.340 USD/JPY 94.31 0.13% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8711 -- 0.019 SPOT GOLD 1596.4 0.01% 0.230 US CRUDE 97.06 -0.17% -0.170 DOW JONES 14578.54 0.36% 52.38 ASIA ADRS 135.70 -0.44% -0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, Easter slows trade SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks retreat; Indonesia pushes to new record high STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - A prominent environmental activist was given a six-month suspended sentence for defamation in Gabon, his lawyer said, after he accused an ally of the president of secretly owning the local unit of commodities giant Olam International. -- SMRT CORP LTD - Transport provider SMRT said it expects to report a net loss for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, hurt by rising operating costs without corresponding fare adjustments. But it expects to have remained profitable for the full financial year. -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD - Wealth Development Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of construction firm Lian Beng, has purchased a freehold commercial plot for S$68 million ($54.8 million). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei slips in early trade, BOJ meeting this week > S&P 500 ends at record closing high > Euro zone bid helps bonds stem quarterly bleed > Euro down on Cyprus worries, Italy political deadlock > Gold inches down, on track for 5 pct quarterly drop > Oil settles higher, U.S. crude up 5.9 percent in Q1 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: