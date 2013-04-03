SINGAPORE, April 3 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1570.25 0.52% 8.080 USD/JPY 93.44 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.859 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1575.86 0.04% 0.620 US CRUDE 96.71 -0.49% -0.480 DOW JONES 14662.01 0.61% 89.16 ASIA ADRS 134.01 0.75% 1.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mark time before banks, US jobs data SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia rises to 2-1/2 month high; Philippine retreats STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Olam International made the lowest offer of $311.45 a tonne CIF liner out on Tuesday in an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat by Bangladesh's state grains buyer, an agency official said. -- KSH HOLDINGS LTD - KSH Engineering Construction, a subsidiary of KSH Holdings, won a S$60 million ($48.5 million) construction contract from Singapore's Jurong Town Corporation. -- BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LTD - Boustead Singapore said it sold its entire shareholding of 50 million shares in OM Holdings Ltd, an integrated manganese mining company, for A$18.5 million ($19.4 million). -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Fraser and Neave made a few appointments amid concerns about whether the drinks and property group will remain a listed entity. Singapore Exchange gave F&N until April 18 to state its intentions. The company named former Singapore Finance Minister Richard Hu as senior adviser to the board. It also named Koh Poh Tiong, non-executive chairman of Ezra Holdings and former chief executive officer of Asia Pacific Breweries, as adviser to the board. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up 1.2 pct on Wall St gains, BOJ easing hopes > Wall St climbs with health insurers, S&P nears high > Prices slip as investors move to riskier assets > Yen & euro pensive as BOJ, ECB meetings loom > Gold down 1.5 pct on Wall St gains, economic hopes > Oil settles mixed on demand concerns, U.S. pipeline > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: