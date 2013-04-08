UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, April 8 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1553.28 -0.43% -6.700 USD/JPY 98.43 0.6% 0.590 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7009 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1576.66 -0.31% -4.840 US CRUDE 92.72 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 14565.25 -0.28% -40.86 ASIA ADRS 135.54 -0.26% -0.35 ------------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Olam, which had sued U.S. short-seller Muddy Waters and its founder Carson Block after Muddy Waters attacked the Singapore commodities firm over its accounting practices, said it had stopped the legal action. -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) assigned Noble's issue of up to $100 million equivalent in Thai baht guaranteed debentures an expected national long-term AAA(tha)(EXP) rating. In a separate announcement, Noble Netherlands B.V., a subsidiary of Noble, has agreed to dispose of 1.025 million shares in Botlek Tank Terminal B.V. for a proposed sum of 21.7 million pounds ($33.3 million). -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST - Moody's assigned a definitive Baa2 rating to shopping mall owner Mapletree Commercial Trust's medium-term note drawdown. -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD - Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq agreed to take over Copeinca, a Peruvian producer of fishmeal and fish oil, beating out China Fishery Group with a bid that values the firm at $600 million. -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST - Ascendas Hospitality Trust has agreed to acquire Park Hotel Clarke Quay for a proposed sum of S$300 million ($242 million).
