SINGAPORE, April 9 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1563.07 0.63% 9.790
USD/JPY 99.36 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7469 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1571.35 -0.11% -1.740
US CRUDE 93.46 0.11% 0.100
DOW JONES 14613.48 0.33% 48.23
ASIA ADRS 136.81 0.93% 1.27
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen still in focus, US earnings seen aiding
Asian shares
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down on global woes; S'pore, Jakarta
at 2-wk low
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- A subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine has won a repeat
jackup rig order from Ensco PLC worth about $225
million.
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD
- GLP said it has pre-leased about 43,000 square metres of
space in two business parks in China to Best Logistics.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei holds near 5-year highs, set for 5th day of gain
> Wall St closes higher, Alcoa volatile after results
> 30-year swap spreads approach parity; prices slip
> Yen sinks toward 100 per USD, China data distracts
> Gold drops 2.5 pct on equity sell-off, debt fears
> Crude edges up, Brent premium to WTI lowest since June
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
