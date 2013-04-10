SINGAPORE, April 10 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1568.61 0.35% 5.540 USD/JPY 99.12 0.1% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7468 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1586.16 0.09% 1.460 US CRUDE 94 -0.21% -0.200 DOW JONES 14673.46 0.41% 59.98 ASIA ADRS 137.13 0.24% 0.32 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up on record Wall Street close, yen pressured SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer after solid start to US earnings, Malaysia at 3-mth high STOCKS TO WATCH -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD - Jilin Midas Aluminium Industries, a subsidiary of Midas, has won a S$17.3 million ($14 million) contract from Alstom Transport to supply Singapore's SMRT Corp Ltd with new train car body components. -- CHASEN HOLDINGS LTD - Logistics company Chasen has secured a 48 million yuan ($7.7 million) project, consisting of the move-in of equipment and services for a manufacturer in Hefei, China. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up on optimism about easy policy > Dow ends at another record close as cyclicals rally > Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fall pre-sale > Dollar dips vs yen but 100 in sight, Fed minutes eyed > Gold up on volatile currency moves but weakness seen > Oil rises on weak dollar, Brent-WTI spread widens > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: