SINGAPORE, April 16 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1552.36 -2.3% -36.490 USD/JPY 96.6 -0.16% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6849 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1328.59 -1.79% -24.160 US CRUDE 87.2 -1.70% -1.510 DOW JONES 14599.20 -1.79% -265.86 ASIA ADRS 136.71 -2.42% -3.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen firms as risk assets brace for another rout SE ASIA STOCKS-Down; Indonesia, Philippines lead STOCKS TO WATCH -- Wilmar International Ltd - Singapore's Wilmar International said it has acquired a 27.5 percent stake in Casablanca-listed Cosumar S.A., Morocco's sole sugar supplier, expanding its sugar operations to the Western hemisphere. -- CONTEL CORP LTD - Contel Corp, an electronics contract manufacturer, said it will acquire e-commerce social network YuuZoo Corp for S$582.3 million ($470.8 million). -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Keppel has won a new jackup order for $226 million from Falcon Energy Group, bringing its Offshore & Marine arm's orders for 2013 to $1.8 billion. -- KEPPEL REIT - Keppel REIT said its first quarter distributable income rose 7.6 percent to S$52.2 million ($42.2 million) compared to a year earlier, boosted by higher occupancies in Singapore and Australia properties. -- ASCENDAS REIT - Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial assets, said its full-year distributable income grew 8.5 percent year-on-year to S$305.6 million ($247.1 million), helped by positive rental reversion of about 14 percent on average.