UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, April 16 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1552.36 -2.3% -36.490 USD/JPY 96.6 -0.16% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6849 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1328.59 -1.79% -24.160 US CRUDE 87.2 -1.70% -1.510 DOW JONES 14599.20 -1.79% -265.86 ASIA ADRS 136.71 -2.42% -3.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen firms as risk assets brace for another rout SE ASIA STOCKS-Down; Indonesia, Philippines lead STOCKS TO WATCH -- Wilmar International Ltd - Singapore's Wilmar International said it has acquired a 27.5 percent stake in Casablanca-listed Cosumar S.A., Morocco's sole sugar supplier, expanding its sugar operations to the Western hemisphere. -- CONTEL CORP LTD - Contel Corp, an electronics contract manufacturer, said it will acquire e-commerce social network YuuZoo Corp for S$582.3 million ($470.8 million). -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Keppel has won a new jackup order for $226 million from Falcon Energy Group, bringing its Offshore & Marine arm's orders for 2013 to $1.8 billion. -- KEPPEL REIT - Keppel REIT said its first quarter distributable income rose 7.6 percent to S$52.2 million ($42.2 million) compared to a year earlier, boosted by higher occupancies in Singapore and Australia properties. -- ASCENDAS REIT - Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial assets, said its full-year distributable income grew 8.5 percent year-on-year to S$305.6 million ($247.1 million), helped by positive rental reversion of about 14 percent on average. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops 1.6 pct on slowing global growth > Wall St lowest since Nov on gold's drop, Boston blasts > Prices gain on safety bid, Boston explosions > Yen rises from multiyear lows on growth concerns, G20 > Gold investors exit, prices suffer biggest-ever drop > Brent oil drops 3 pct to near $100 in commodities rout > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources