SINGAPORE, April 18 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0044 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1552.01 -1.43% -22.560 USD/JPY 97.9 -0.19% -0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6916 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1368.09 -0.61% -8.410 US CRUDE 86.06 -0.72% -0.620 DOW JONES 14618.59 -0.94% -138.19 ASIA ADRS 137.20 -1.23% -1.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track US stocks lower on growth worries SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rise on strong earnings; energy shares pull Thai index down STOCKS TO WATCH -- COURTS ASIA LTD - Courts Asia, an electronics and furniture retailer, has signed a mandate letter for the establishment of a S$500 million multicurrency debt issuance programme. -- CAMBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL TRUST - Cambridge Industrial Trust, which has logistics, warehousing and light industrial properties in Singapore, said its distribution per unit rose 5.4 percent on the year to 1.234 Singapore cents in the first quarter of 2013. -- AIMS AMP CAPITAL INDUSTRIAL REIT - AIMS AMP Capital Industrial REIT has closed the book for orders for the private placement and increased the issue size to S$110 million as it was 3.5 times subscribed. The issue price was fixed at $1.60 per new unit. -- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST - Mapletree Logistics Trust said its distribution per unit rose 1.8 percent from a year earlier to 1.73 Singapore cents in the three months ended March 31. An enlarged portfolio and rising rents helped gross revenue to grow 6 percent but a weaker yen capped gains. - The trust's portfolio, including properties in Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, China, Malaysia and Vietnam totalled S$4 billion by the end of March. -- KEPPEL LAND LTD - Keppel Land's net profit fell 31.9 percent on the year to S$96.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, due to a drop of 57 percent in property trading as a substantial number of units from Reflections at Keppel Bay were recognised in the first quarter of 2012. -- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND TRANSPORTATION LTD - Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd said net profit in the quarter ended March 31 grew 4 percent on the year to S$15 million, while revenue was up 10 percent to S$37 million. -- FEDERAL INTERNATIONAL (2000) LTD - Federal International (2000) Ltd said its auditor Ernst & Young LLP has highlighted going concern and uncertainties surrounding the management's assessment of the recoverable values of certain assets that may have an impact on the carrying amounts of these assets recorded in the balance sheet as of Dec. 31, 2012. -- ISDN HOLDINGS LTD - ISDN Holdings said it has incorporated two subsidiaries, with one engaged in coal mining, processing and supply as well as power plants, and the other in trading of coal and other resources. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - SingTel has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, SingTel Myanmar Pte Ltd, an investment holding company. -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - Sembcorp Industries' power plant in India has secured a 25-year power purchase agreement with state government-owned power distribution companies. -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - OUE said it has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries in asset management. -- HUTCHISON PORT - More than 200 striking dock workers were camped outside Cheung Kong Centre, pressing demands for a pay rise at Hongkong International Terminals, a unit of Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Olam expects the global cocoa market to have a small surplus in 2012/2013 due to higher west African output but warned of future supply deficits as low prices fail to stimulate investment.