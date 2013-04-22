UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, April 22 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1555.25 0.88% 13.640 USD/JPY 99.81 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7186 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1408.06 0.30% 4.210 US CRUDE 87.95 -0.07% -0.060 DOW JONES 14547.51 0.07% 10.37 ASIA ADRS 138.78 1.29% 1.76 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei bulls charge in as dollar/yen hovers at 100 SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record high, Thailand up on strong earnings STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Fraser and Neave shares will resume trading on Monday and the property and beverage firm has until July 19 to restore its public float, the company said on Friday. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Olam International said it will announce the results of its strategy review after trading hours on Thursday. -- CAPITAMALL TRUST - CapitaMall Trust, which owns shopping malls in Singapore, said its first quarter distribution per unit rose 7 percent to 2.46 Singapore cents compared with the previous year, boosted by an increase in revenue after enhancement works at some malls. -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST - CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping malls, said its first-quarter distribution per unit fell 4.1 percent to 2.31 Singapore cents from a year earlier, hurt by higher property expenses. -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - Sembcorp said it will develop a new energy-from-waste facility and waste transfer station in the United Kingdom for 250 million pounds ($381.4 million). -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Ocean Mineral Singapore, a subsidiary of Keppel Corp, has applied for its first seabed exploration licence to harvest seabed minerals. -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Noble Group said on Saturday it has proposed to issue guaranteed bonds denominated in Thai baht. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei near five-year high as yen softens after G20 > Wall St gets Google lift in S&P's worst week since Nov > Prices dip as investors buy stocks; eyes on Boston > Yen bears calling the shots,USD/JPY takes aims at 100 > Gold posts 5 pct weekly loss, outlook seen volatile > Oil rises slightly in a second straight day of gains > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources