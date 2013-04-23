US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates to close)
SINGAPORE, April 23 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1562.5 0.47% 7.250 USD/JPY 99.19 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6929 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1422.06 -0.22% -3.080 US CRUDE 89.24 0.06% 0.050 DOW JONES 14567.17 0.14% 19.66 ASIA ADRS 138.92 0.10% 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound from losses, dollar falls vs yen SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Bangkok outperform; banks strong after Q1 STOCKS TO WATCH -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Australia's competition regulator has granted Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd approval to take control of loss-making rival Tiger Australia in a move that will ramp up competition for Qantas Airways Ltd in the lucrative domestic market. -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST - Mapletree Commercial Trust reported distribution per unit of 1.737 Singapore cents for its fourth quarter, up 11.8 percent from a year earlier, lifted by higher net property income. -- TIONG SENG HOLDINGS LTD - Tiong Seng said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Shwe Taung Development to explore setting up a precast plant in Myanmar. -- STARHILL GLOBAL REIT - Starhill Global REIT said that based on preliminary reports, there is no known damage to its property in China's Chengdu, Renhe Spring Zongbe, after an earthquake in Lushan, a county in Ya'an city, 120 kilometres south-west of Chengdu. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei retreats from nearly 5-year closing high > Wall St gains with Microsoft; Netflix jumps after bell > Yields stay low on weak home sales, waning inflation > Yen bears regroup after attempt at 100 barrier fails > Bargain hunters lift gold, gains may be short-lived > Brent oil rises above $100/barrel on equity gains > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates to close)
(Adds table, details, comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss March 10 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, lifting net longs to their highest level since early February, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.26 billion in the week ended March 7, up from $13.01 billion the previous week. It was the highest level
NEW YORK, March 10 Crude oil resumed a sharp decline and global equity markets rose on Friday after a robust U.S. jobs report drove home the strength of the world's biggest economy and set the stage for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next week.