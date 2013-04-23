SINGAPORE, April 23 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1562.5 0.47% 7.250 USD/JPY 99.19 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6929 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1422.06 -0.22% -3.080 US CRUDE 89.24 0.06% 0.050 DOW JONES 14567.17 0.14% 19.66 ASIA ADRS 138.92 0.10% 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound from losses, dollar falls vs yen SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Bangkok outperform; banks strong after Q1 STOCKS TO WATCH -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Australia's competition regulator has granted Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd approval to take control of loss-making rival Tiger Australia in a move that will ramp up competition for Qantas Airways Ltd in the lucrative domestic market. -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST - Mapletree Commercial Trust reported distribution per unit of 1.737 Singapore cents for its fourth quarter, up 11.8 percent from a year earlier, lifted by higher net property income. -- TIONG SENG HOLDINGS LTD - Tiong Seng said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Shwe Taung Development to explore setting up a precast plant in Myanmar. -- STARHILL GLOBAL REIT - Starhill Global REIT said that based on preliminary reports, there is no known damage to its property in China's Chengdu, Renhe Spring Zongbe, after an earthquake in Lushan, a county in Ya'an city, 120 kilometres south-west of Chengdu. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei retreats from nearly 5-year closing high > Wall St gains with Microsoft; Netflix jumps after bell > Yields stay low on weak home sales, waning inflation > Yen bears regroup after attempt at 100 barrier fails > Bargain hunters lift gold, gains may be short-lived > Brent oil rises above $100/barrel on equity gains > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: