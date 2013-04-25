Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0035 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1578.79 0% 0.010 USD/JPY 99.52 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.703 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1426.79 -0.28% -4.010 US CRUDE 91.5 0.08% 0.070 DOW JONES 14676.30 -0.29% -43.16 ASIA ADRS 140.46 0.52% 0.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tick, support seen from global monetary stimulus SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore closes above 5-yr highs; Thai Siam Makro surges after deal STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore's Olam International, under pressure to retreat from a debt-fuelled acquisition spree that drew a short-seller's attack last November, will unveil a strategy review on Thursday that many investors hope will target less growth and more cash. -- COURTS ASIA LTD - Courts Asia has issued S$125 million ($100.5 million) of 4.75 percent fixed rate notes due 2016. The net proceeds will be used for repaying existing borrowings and financing general corporate purposes of the company. -- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD AND WBL CORP LTD - United Engineers has extended the deadline for WBL Corp shareholders and bondholders to accept its takeover offer to May 10. -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Tereos Group announced the ramping up of its partnership in China with Wilmar and a new joint venture in a corn starch facility in northern China. -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD CMAL.SI> - Shopping mall owner and developer CapitaMalls Asia said first quarter net profit rose 9.6 percent to S$73.2 million from a year earlier, citing higher revenue from new projects in Singapore and China. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up, extending the previous session's gain > Wall St ends mostly flat, Procter, AT&T tumble > Bond prices edge up after weak data, good auction > Yen steady in early Asia trade; Japan flow data eyed > Gold rises on physical buying, outlook cautious > Brent jumps nearly 2 pct; U.S. gasoline stocks decline > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: