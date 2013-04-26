April 26 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0036 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1585.16 0.4% 6.370 USD/JPY 99.16 -0.09% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.708 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1473.11 0.42% 6.120 US CRUDE 93.35 -0.31% -0.290 DOW JONES 14700.80 0.17% 24.50 ASIA ADRS 142.27 1.29% 1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after surprise U.S. data, bonds fall SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up as investors cheer earnings STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Olam International Ltd, propped up by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings after worries mounted over its high debt, bowed to investor pressure and said it will nearly halve its capital spending over the next three years and trim its businesses. -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - France's Tereos and Singapore's Wilmar International have bought a starch plant in northern China, marking the second joint project between the two agri-food groups. -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK - United Overseas Bank announced a change in their composition of board and board committees after its annual general meeting. -- RAFFLES EDUCATION CORP LTD - Raffles Education has issued S$50 million ($40.4 million) of 5.9 percent bonds due 2018. The net proceeds will be used for the financing of general corporate funding requirements. -- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST - Ascott Residence Trust, a service residence owner, said its first quarter distribution per unit rose 5 percent to 2.25 Singapore cents, from a year earlier. It cited a gain of S$8.1 million ($6.6 million) arising from repayment of foreign currency bank loans using the placement proceeds. -- WBL CORP LTD - Multi-Fineline Electronix, a subsidiary of WBL Corp, expects net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2013 to fall below the company's guidance range. -- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding said its net profit in the first quarter fell 30 percent to 717 million yuan ($116.2 million) from a year earlier, hurt by lower revenue due to contract loss. -- SUNTEC REIT - Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust reported a 9.2 percent drop in distribution per unit from a year earlier, dragged by partial closure of commercial assets for enhancement works. MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei rises on upbeat U.S. earnings, data > Wall St up on earnings, data, but S&P record a hurdle > Encouraging jobs data pressure U.S. bond prices > Dollar recovers to trade higher vs euro after data > Gold up 2.5 pct for biggest one-day gain since June > Oil up on Syria, commods rally; Brent premium under $10 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: