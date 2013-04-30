UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1593.61 0.72% 11.370 USD/JPY 97.93 0.18% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6718 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1472.46 -0.23% -3.330 US CRUDE 94.36 -0.15% -0.140 DOW JONES 14818.75 0.72% 106.20 ASIA ADRS 143.23 1.05% 1.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise on progress in Italy; S&P 500 at record SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up on strong Q1; global risk weighs STOCKS TO WATCH -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD - OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest bank, posted a 16 percent fall in first quarter profit to S$696 million ($564.13 million), hurt by lower contributions from its insurance unit and weak interest rate margins. -- MACQUARIE INTERNATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND - Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund said its net income in the first three months of 2013 was S$5.1 million ($4.13 million), down 76 percent from a year earlier. The fund's return on investment shrank 68 percent to S$7.7 million ($6.24 million) on lower distributions from and cash retention at Taiwan Broadband Communications. -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE LTD - Ascendas Hospitality Trust reported a net profit of S$33.8 million ($27.4 million) in the fourth quarter. In the period from July 27 to March 31, its net profit was S$8.9 million. -- SMRT CORP LTD - SMRT, a Singapore transport operator, said it lost S$12 million in the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of S$14 million a year earlier. Its profit in the fiscal year ended March 31 dropped 31 percent to S$83 million. -- BUMITAMA AGRI LTD - Indonesian palm oil firm Bumitama Agri said its fresh fruit bunch production in the first quarter rose 34 percent from a year earlier and crude palm oil output jumped 31 percent to 116,971 tonnes.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources