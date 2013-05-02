UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, May 2 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1582.7 -0.93% -14.870 USD/JPY 97.12 -0.27% -0.260 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.629 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1456.06 -0.05% -0.680 US CRUDE 90.88 -0.16% -0.150 DOW JONES 14700.95 -0.94% -138.85 ASIA ADRS 141.66 -1.36% -1.96 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped by US stock fall, ECB eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Jakarta rallies, region on May Day holiday STOCKS TO WATCH -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - DBS, Singapore's biggest bank, posted a record net profit of S$950 million ($770.32 million) in the first quarter, up 2 percent from a year earlier, boosted by annuity businesses and stronger capital market activities. -- HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST - Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, which controls container port assets in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China, said its first-quarter profit fell 15 percent on the year to HK$380.3 million ($49 million). -- VENTURE CORP LTD - Singapore-based technology company Venture reported a net profit of S$28 million ($22.7 million) for the first quarter, down 21.1 percent from a year earlier. The group attributed the decline to a drop in revenue and other factors including an income tax expense and a lower share of profit of an associate. -- KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD - Keppel, whose businesses span shipbuilding, property, telecommunications and infrastructure, said Keppel Energy Ltd and Keppel Integrated Engineering Ltd will be consolidated into a new entity, Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Ptd Ltd. -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Myanmar-focused investment firm Yoma said it has agreed to extend the deadline for acqusition of a 12-acre site for development in Myanmar by 60 days from May 1. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei slips for 3rd straight day > Wall St drops on data, earnings; Facebook up late > Yields near four-month lows as Fed holds the course > Fed sticks with loose monetary policy, dollar weaker > Gold falls more than 1 pct as commodities dip > Brent crude drops below $100 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources