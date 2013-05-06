SINGAPORE, May 6 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1614.42 1.05% 16.830
USD/JPY 99.1 0.06% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7399 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1470.28 0.01% 0.080
US CRUDE 96.87 1.32% 1.260
DOW JONES 14973.96 0.96% 142.38
ASIA ADRS 143.79 0.84% 1.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. dollar, stocks surge on strong U.S. jobs
data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Malaysia down ahead of election
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
- Sembcorp Marine posted a net profit of S$119 million
($96.43 million) in the first quarter, up 5 percent from a year
earlier, boosted by higher revenue recognition from its rig
building and ship repair businesses.
-- COSCO CORP
- Cosco Corp, a marine engineering and shipping group,
reported a net profit of S$9.7 million ($7.86 million) in the
first quarter ended March 31, down 65 percent from the previous
year. It attributed the drop to lower profit contributions from
dry bulk shipping and shipyard operations.
-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
- UOB, the smallest of Singapore's three banks, said its
wholly owned subsidiary UOB Asset Management Ltd has completed
the acquisition of ING Groep NV's asset management unit
in Thailand.
-- MACQUARIE INTERNATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LTD
- The fund plans to suspend trading of its shares from May 7
to May 16 pending its divestment proposal and the plan to list
Asian Pay Television Trust on the Singapore Exchange.
-- SINGAPORE POST LTD
- The Singapore-based postal and logistics service provider
said its net profit fell 14.6 percent to S$26.1 million ($21.15
million) in the fourth quarter. It attributed the drop to rising
costs amid its sixth consecutive quarter of decline in domestic
mail volume.
MARKET NEWS
> Japan markets closed for public holiday
> Dow, S&P 500 close at record levels after jobs report
> Yields surge as U.S. jobs gain catches traders offside
> Dollar up 1 pct vs yen after strong U.S. jobs data
> Gold flat after U.S. jobs data, up slightly for week
> Oil rallies to three-week high on strong US jobs data
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: