SINGAPORE, May 7 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1617.5 0.19% 3.080 USD/JPY 99.26 -0.07% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7571 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1467.69 -0.08% -1.200 US CRUDE 95.76 -0.42% -0.400 DOW JONES 14968.89 -0.03% -5.07 ASIA ADRS 143.66 -0.09% -0.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady on higher Wall Street SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Malaysia at record high after election STOCKS TO WATCH -- DYNAMIC COLOURS LTD, INTRACO LTD - Intraco Ltd, a trading company that owns 39.48 percent of Dynamic Colours (DCL), has made a mandatory conditional cash offer for all of DCL's issued ordinary shares at S$0.185 per share. -- OKH GLOBAL LTD - Property and construction firm OKH Global Ltd, formerly known as Sinobest Technology Holdings Ltd, will begin trading from 9 a.m. (0100 GMT) on the Singapore Exchange. -- HEALTHWAY MEDICAL CORP LTD - Healthway Medical has proposed an additional distribution in specie to shareholders of up to 675,324 shares, representing up to 3.38 percent of the healthcare services group. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up 2.8 pct to pass 14,000 after U.S. jobs data > S&P 500 closes at record again; financials, Apple lead > Bond yields at three-week high ahead of auctions > Euro tripped by ECB, Aussie eyes rate decision > Gold eases in low volume, ETF outflows in focus > Oil up over $105 per barrel on Mideast tensions > Key political risks to watch in Singapore