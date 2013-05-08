SINGAPORE, May 8 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1625.96 0.52% 8.460 USD/JPY 98.86 -0.14% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7795 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1447.90 -0.28% -4.090 US CRUDE 95.41 -0.22% -0.210 DOW JONES 15056.20 0.58% 87.31 ASIA ADRS 144.18 0.36% 0.52 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb higher as investors chase performance SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia up on post election rally; Thai SET index hits 1,600 STOCKS TO WATCH -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar posted a net profit of $315.4 million in the first quarter, up 23.3 percent from a year earlier. The group attributed the rise mainly to a recovery in its oilseeds and grains segment. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering posted a net profit of S$134 million ($108.7 million) in the first quarter ended March 31, down 0.3 percent from a year earlier. The engineering group attributed the drop to lower revenues at its electronics arm. -- OSIM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Lifestyle products group OSIM reported a net profit of S$25.1 million ($20.4 million) in the first quarter, up 13.2 percent from the previous year, boosted by an increase in sales and better productivity. -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE LTD - Ascendas Hospitality Trust has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on May 22 to seek approval to issue up to 300 million new stapled securities to contribute to funding the acquisition of Park Hotel Clark Quay. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs to new five-year highs on U.S. stocks > Dow ends above 15,000, S&P closes at record > Prices dip, but range bound in new debt supply > FOREX-Markets calm, kiwi stung by RBNZ comment > Gold down over 1 pct as ETF outflows continue > Oil down after rally on German data, Mideast tensions > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: