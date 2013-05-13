SINGAPORE, May 13 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1633.7 0.43% 7.030 USD/JPY 101.86 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9295 -- 0.030 SPOT GOLD 1437.59 -0.70% -10.110 US CRUDE 95.60 -0.46% -0.440 DOW JONES 15118.49 0.24% 35.87 ASIA ADRS 145.42 0.23% 0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen hits 4-1/2-year low vs dollar, oil and gold tumble SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia strong in week after election STOCKS TO WATCH -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar said Martua Sitorus will step down as the chief operating officer (COO) and assume the post of executive deputy chairman. Teo Kim Yong will be appointed COO with effect from July 1. -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP - China Fishery has extended the offer period of its bid for Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca to May 23, until after Cermaq's general assembly is due to approve or reject Cermaq's takeover of Copeinca. -- PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP LTD - Singapore's Pan Pacific Hotels Group said property developer UOL Group Ltd is seeking to take it private. UOL owns an 81.6 percent stake in Pan Pacific. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave posted a net profit after tax of S$66 million ($53 million) for the second quarter ended March 31, down 48 percent from the previous year, hurt by a one-time charge of S$72 million that arose from general cash offers. -- UOL GROUP LTD - UOL Group posted a net profit of S$71.7 million for the first quarter, down 15 percent from the previous year, hurt by higher currency exchange losses and lower profit from hotel operations. -- NAM CHEONG LTD - Offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong Ltd has secured contracts with a total value of $110 million for one anchor handling towing supply vessel and four platform supply vessels. It also reported a 8 pecent rise in first quarter net profit. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises to 5-1/2 year high > Wall Street ends up, posts third week of gains > Bond prices fall as dollar jumps versus yen > Yen slides to 4-1/2-year low vs buoyant dollar > Gold falls 1.5 pct on dollar gain, posts weekly drop > Oil pares losses on weakening dollar, refinery boost > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: