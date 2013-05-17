SINGAPORE, May 17 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1650.47 -0.5% -8.310
USD/JPY 102.2 -0.04% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8809 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1388.81 0.23% 3.120
US CRUDE 95.06 -0.11% -0.100
DOW JONES 15233.22 -0.28% -42.47
ASIA ADRS 145.17 -1.80% -2.66
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar gains on Fed policy
remarks
SE ASIA STOCKS-Stocks-Philippines ends rally; Malaysia falls
to 1-week low
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- SIA, Asia's second-biggest airline, posted a net profit of
S$68.3 million ($54.6 million) in the fourth quarter, against a
net loss of S$38.2 million ($30.5 million) in the same period
last year. Full-year net income rose nearly 13 percent but
operating profit fell 20 percent, hurt by high fuel prices and
lower yields due to weak global economic conditions.
-- INTRACO LTD
- Trading company Intraco announced it has teamed up with
two parties to establish a joint-venture company in Singapore to
carry out a crane leasing and distribution business in Myanmar.
-- SINGAPORE POWER INTERNATIONAL
- Singapore Power International has agreed to sell a 19.9
percent stake in Australia's SP AusNet to China's State Grid
International Development Ltd for A$824 million ($812 million),
SP AusNet said in a stock market filing.
-- EU YAN SANG INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Eu Yan Sang International has sealed a joint venture deal
with a Chengdu-based company to set up a Traditional Chinese
Medicine processed herbs plant in China. The 50/50 joint venture
is expected to improve the group's margins through lower costs
of raw materials.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei may pull back on Wall St drop, set for gains
> Wall Street slips after Fed comments, but Cisco surges
> Prices gain on weak U.S. economic data, low inflation
> Dollar recovers vs the euro and yen
> Gold slides to 4-week low
> Oil ends slightly up, U.S. economic data caps gains
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
