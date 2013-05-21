SINGAPORE, May 21 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1666.29 -0.07% -1.180 USD/JPY 102.22 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9594 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1387.41 -0.40% -5.630 US CRUDE 96.57 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 15335.28 -0.12% -19.12 ASIA ADRS 147.88 0.62% 0.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares grind higher, yen rebounds on minister's remarks SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia jumps after new finmin; Thailand at new high STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITALAND LTD - CapitaLand Ltd, the biggest property developer in Southeast Asia, plans to raise up to $520 million in convertible bonds due 2020. The offering would be up to S$650 million ($520 million) with an option to grow by an additional S$150 million. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - The world's biggest rig builder, Keppel Corp, said its subsidiary Keppel Real Estate Investment Pte Ltd has entered a sale and purchase agreement with Goldman Sachs Pte (Singapore) for the sale of 180 million units, representing 6.7 percent of the total issued units in Keppel REIT, at S$1.555 per unit. -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - Energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries is holding off building a second cogeneration plant expansion on Jurong Island due to looming overcapacity in power generation in Singapore. But it is proceeding with a waste-to-energy plant costing up to S$300 million ($238.85 million), the Business Times newspaper said. -- COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD - Transport operator ComfortDelGro Corp said its subsidiary CDC Victoria is buying Australian bus company Driver Group for about A$22 million ($21.5 million). -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Bourse operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) said the Philippine Stock Exchange Inc wishes to enter talks on the sale of its 20 percent stake in Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp (PDS). SGX acquired the stake in PDS, which runs the securities depository and fixed income exchange in the Philippines, in 2007. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to slip from 5-1/2-yr high > Wall St ends flat on correction worries > Prices slip in choppy trading as investors await Fed > U.S. dollar retreats on caution before Bernanke > Silver and gold lurch higher after early dive > Oil ends higher on weaker dollar, supplies weigh > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: