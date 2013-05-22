SINGAPORE, May 22 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1669.16 0.17% 2.870 USD/JPY 102.51 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9228 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1377.24 0.13% 1.800 US CRUDE 95.78 -0.42% -0.400 DOW JONES 15387.58 0.34% 52.30 ASIA ADRS 147.82 -0.04% -0.06 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares end higher as eyes turn to Fed SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed ahead of Fed; Thai realty up on low rate outlook STOCKS TO WATCH -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - Indonesia gave its approval for DBS to buy a $2.7 billion stake in PT Bank Danamon, in a move that opens the door for the Singapore bank to complete Southeast Asia's largest bank merger. -- JAPAN FOODS HOLDING LTD - Japan Foods has entered a joint venture with Ajisen Investments Ltd to develop its Japanese restaurant business in China. Japan Foods will hold 20 percent of the venture and Ajisen will own the rest. -- BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LTD - Boustead Singapore, an infrastructure-related engineering services and geo-spatial technology group, posted a net profit of S$27.7 million ($22 million) in its fourth quarter ended March 31, down 15 percent from the previous year. Profits were hurt by a fall in revenue from its water and wastewater engineering division. -- COSCO CORP (SINGAPORE) LTD - COSCO Corp, a marine engineering and shipping group, has secured a contract valued at more than 500 million yuan ($81.5 million) from a Chinese ship owner to build a vessel, which is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2015. -- NAM CHEONG LTD - Offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong announced Leong Seng Keat, its executive director, has been re-designated as the chief executive officer. -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD - China Fishery is considering increasing its offer price to above 59.70 Norwegian crowns ($10.28) per share for its bid for Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca. MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei set to rise ahead of BOJ meeting > Dow, S&P end at records on Fed officials' reassurance > Prices gain on dovish Fed speakers > Dollar dips vs euro before Bernanke testimony > Gold trims losses ahead of Bernanke testimony > Oil falls on rising US gasoline stocks > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: